VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Cop Suspended For Kicking Muslims During Namaz, WATCH

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
WATCH: In New Delhi, a sub-inspector named Manoj Tomar has been suspended from the Delhi Police, facing disciplinary action following a viral video. The footage shows Tomar kicking Muslim men engaged in namaz on a busy road in Inderlok. Outrage ensued online as Tomar was seen kicking the men from behind while they were in a sajda position. Reports indicate that the men had resorted to praying on the road due to a full mosque

