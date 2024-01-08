trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707442
VIRAL VIDEO: Disturbing Sight - Rats Spotted Feeding on Open Food at IRCTC Stall

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
In a startling incident at Itarsi Junction railway station in Madhya Pradesh, a video captured rats feasting on food at an IRCTC stall, raising concerns about food hygiene and passenger safety. The distressing footage, circulated online by self-proclaimed rail enthusiast Saurabh, reveals rats nonchalantly navigating through plates of snacks and containers on the ground at the railway station. The video has gone viral, prompting social media users to express their dismay regarding the apparent lack of hygiene control at railway station food stalls. The footage leaves questions lingering about the quality and safety of the food served to train passengers.

