VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Accused Of Assaulting And Threatening A Hindu, Shame On Elvish Trending On Social Media

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
In a controversial incident, Elvish Yadav is seen slapping a man in Jaipur, reportedly in response to derogatory remarks about his mother. The video also captures a surprising moment where Elvish shares a hug and laughter with Munawar, known for his anti-Hindu comments targeting Maa Sita and Ravan. The incident has ignited a heated debate online.

