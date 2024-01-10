trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708368
VIRAL VIDEO : Engineer Passes Away from Heart Attack While Playing Cricket in Noida

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
In a tragic incident, 36-year-old engineer Vikas Negi succumbed to a heart attack while playing cricket in Noida last week. The heart-wrenching episode was captured on video, now circulating widely on social media. The footage portrays Negi collapsing on the pitch after making a run towards the striker's end. Negi was swiftly admitted to Jaypee Hospital, where doctors, unfortunately, declared him dead. Law enforcement promptly responded, and the body underwent a postmortem examination, confirming the cause of death as a heart attack.

