VIRAL VIDEO : Florida Man Arrested for Cruelty: Strangling and Disposing of 16-Year-Old Dog

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
A man in Florida named Anthony Bellman got in trouble for doing something really mean to a 16-year-old dog named Xyla. He allegedly tried to hurt her badly and then threw her into a dumpster. Now, he's facing a serious charge for being mean to animals. The video of what he did has been seen by a lot of people online

