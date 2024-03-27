Advertisement
Viral Video: Gulab Jamun Noodles Made By Street Vendor Goes Wrong, Receives Negative Feedback

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
A viral video by @foodb_unk shows a street vendor adding chopped Gulab Jamun to fried noodles, creating a sweet-savory combo. While some are intrigued, others give negative feedback online, sparking debate. Love it or hate it, this fusion dish is making waves.

