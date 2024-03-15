NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Guy Caught Clicking Pictures Of Girl Inside Delhi Metro Sparks Public Outrage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us
Watch VIRAL VIDEO: A video shared by @@gharkekalesh on Twitter is making rounds on social media. It shows a guy in Delhi Metro taking pictures of a girl without her permission, causing public outcry. The incident has caught everyone's attention, leading to calls for action against such behavior. It emphasizes the importance of ensuring safety and privacy for all Delhi Metro passengers, urging for increased vigilance and protective measures

All Videos

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh On Rs 2 per Litre Fuel Price Cut In Maharashtra
Play Icon00:15
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh On Rs 2 per Litre Fuel Price Cut In Maharashtra
Petrol Prices Cuts By Rs. 2/Litre Before Lok Sabha Polls 2024
Play Icon00:12
Petrol Prices Cuts By Rs. 2/Litre Before Lok Sabha Polls 2024
Bihar Seat Sharing: India Alliance stuck in trouble on seat sharing in Bihar
Play Icon06:29
Bihar Seat Sharing: India Alliance stuck in trouble on seat sharing in Bihar
Bengal News: Big statement from doctors on Mamata's injury
Play Icon00:46
Bengal News: Big statement from doctors on Mamata's injury
China and Russia planning to build Nuclear Plant on Moon
Play Icon03:35
China and Russia planning to build Nuclear Plant on Moon

Trending Videos

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh On Rs 2 per Litre Fuel Price Cut In Maharashtra
play icon0:15
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh On Rs 2 per Litre Fuel Price Cut In Maharashtra
Petrol Prices Cuts By Rs. 2/Litre Before Lok Sabha Polls 2024
play icon0:12
Petrol Prices Cuts By Rs. 2/Litre Before Lok Sabha Polls 2024
Bihar Seat Sharing: India Alliance stuck in trouble on seat sharing in Bihar
play icon6:29
Bihar Seat Sharing: India Alliance stuck in trouble on seat sharing in Bihar
Bengal News: Big statement from doctors on Mamata's injury
play icon0:46
Bengal News: Big statement from doctors on Mamata's injury
China and Russia planning to build Nuclear Plant on Moon
play icon3:35
China and Russia planning to build Nuclear Plant on Moon