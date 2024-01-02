trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705197
VIRAL VIDEO : Housekeeping Staff Discards Trash on Tracks from Moving Train, Indian Railways Takes Immediate Action

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
A recently surfaced video has ignited a conversation on waste disposal practices within the Indian Railways network. Shared on X by Mumbai Matters on December 31, the footage captures a housekeeping staff member tossing a bag of garbage and food waste from a moving train onto the railway tracks. The shocking act has triggered widespread discussion about the need for stringent measures to ensure cleanliness and responsible waste management across the railway system. Join the conversation as viewers express their concern and call for accountability in maintaining the integrity of public spaces.

VIRAL VIDEO: Courageous Encounter - Little Boy Takes a Stroll with Enormous Chained Tiger
Play Icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO: Courageous Encounter - Little Boy Takes a Stroll with Enormous Chained Tiger
VIRAL VIDEO: Zoom Meeting Takes Unexpected Turn as Employees Engage in Heated Argument Over Hindi Language
Play Icon0:51
VIRAL VIDEO: Zoom Meeting Takes Unexpected Turn as Employees Engage in Heated Argument Over Hindi Language
'The decision was taken unanimously', says CJI Chandrachud
Play Icon3:36
'The decision was taken unanimously', says CJI Chandrachud
A Tour Of Lord Rama Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj's Mysuru Home: Love What You Do, Do What You Love
Play Icon3:4
A Tour Of Lord Rama Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj's Mysuru Home: Love What You Do, Do What You Love
PM Modi on Tamil Nadu visit, Know full details
Play Icon0:49
PM Modi on Tamil Nadu visit, Know full details

