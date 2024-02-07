trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718639
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Student Left Bleeding In Chicago Attack

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us
A shocking viral video captures the distressing aftermath of an attack on an Indian student in Chicago, where the victim bleeds profusely. In a heartfelt plea, the wife seeks immediate assistance from S Jaishankar. The video has sparked widespread concern, prompting a call for intervention and support from the Ministry of External Affairs.

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with victim Syed Ali Mazahir's wife
Play Icon10:10
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with victim Syed Ali Mazahir's wife
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy
Play Icon01:25
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day
Play Icon03:03
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day
PM Narendra Modi will speech in Rajya Sabha today
Play Icon00:25
PM Narendra Modi will speech in Rajya Sabha today
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election
Play Icon16:42
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election

Trending Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with victim Syed Ali Mazahir's wife
play icon10:10
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with victim Syed Ali Mazahir's wife
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy
play icon1:25
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day
play icon3:3
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day
PM Narendra Modi will speech in Rajya Sabha today
play icon0:25
PM Narendra Modi will speech in Rajya Sabha today
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election
play icon16:42
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election