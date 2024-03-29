Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Internet Can't Get Enough Of Trending 'Fruit Samosa' Vlog By Influencer

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Motivational speaker Gaurav Khanna recently posted a video of himself enjoying 'fruit samosas', offering unique insights along the way. Dive into the video to discover the wisdom and perspectives he shares while savoring this unconventional twist on a classic snack.

All Videos

Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
Play Icon19:57
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
Sunita Kejriwal Launches
Play Icon03:31
Sunita Kejriwal Launches "Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad" Initiative with WhatsApp Number
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
Play Icon05:17
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:34
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral
Modi Bill Gates Interview: 'When a child is born, he also calls the mother 'Aai',says PM Modi
Play Icon37:32
Modi Bill Gates Interview: 'When a child is born, he also calls the mother 'Aai',says PM Modi

Trending Videos

Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
play icon19:57
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
Sunita Kejriwal Launches
play icon3:31
Sunita Kejriwal Launches "Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad" Initiative with WhatsApp Number
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
play icon5:17
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral
play icon0:34
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral
Modi Bill Gates Interview: 'When a child is born, he also calls the mother 'Aai',says PM Modi
play icon37:32
Modi Bill Gates Interview: 'When a child is born, he also calls the mother 'Aai',says PM Modi