VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With Impressive English Skills, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
In this Viral Video, a Kerala auto driver, Ashraf, impresses everyone with his fluent English while assisting a stranded British tourist, Zakky. The video captures the driver's kindness and language skills as he helps Zakky find an ATM. Positive feedback has been pouring in for this touching moment.

