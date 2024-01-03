trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705659
VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard Intrudes Gurugram Home - CCTV Footage Grips the Internet

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
A gripping incident unfolded in Gurugram as a leopard made an unexpected entry into a residence, and the CCTV footage capturing the startling event is now going viral on the internet. The footage reveals the unexpected encounter between the wild visitor and the residential space, leaving viewers astonished. Watch the viral video to witness the rare intrusion and share in the intrigue that has captivated the online community.

