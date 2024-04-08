Advertisement
Viral Video: Man Alleges Tempering At Delhi Petrol Pump By Female Staff

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
A heated altercation erupted at a petrol pump in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi, as a man clashed with a group of female workers. The dispute reportedly arose when the man accused the women of tampering with the machine after he requested 500 rupees worth of diesel.

