VIRAL VIDEO : Man Nails 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance Challenge with Stunning Artwork – Internet Applauds

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Amit's artistic brilliance knows no bounds as he joins the 'Gulabi Sharara' trend with a breathtaking video. Creating over 150 illustrations of a dancing woman in a saree, his 11-day masterpiece is a mesmerizing tribute to the infectious rhythm of the song. Uploaded on December 7, the video has already captivated over 36 million viewers on Instagram.

