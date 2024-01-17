trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710567
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Uses 20 Kg Parle-G Biscuits to Create Stunning Ayodhya Temple Art

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Durgapur Man Creates Remarkable 20 Kg Parle-G Biscuit Art Replicating Ayodhya's Ram Mandir" Chhotan Ghosh from Durgapur, West Bengal, has captured the internet's attention by fashioning a 4 by 4 feet replica of the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. What sets this artwork apart is the material used – an impressive 20 kgs of Parle-G biscuits. Crafted with care over five days, Ghosh and his friends utilized thermocouples, plywood, glue-gun, and, of course, the iconic biscuits to construct this unique masterpiece.

