VIRAL VIDEO : Multiple Car Collision Near Doddajala on Bengaluru Airport Road

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
A widely circulated video on social media captures the aftermath of a significant eight-car pileup on Bengaluru Airport Road. The footage, recorded by a fellow road user, reveals the aftermath of the collision, believed to have been triggered by heavy fog near Doddajala. This incident underscores the importance of exercising caution in challenging weather conditions on the busy highway.

