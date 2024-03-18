NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Elvish Yadav's Arrest: "Unaware Due To Phone Off"

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Following his arrest in connection with a snake venom case, Munawar Faruqui, the Bigg Boss OTT winner, was questioned about Elvish Yadav's recent arrest in Noida. Faruqui, the Bigg Boss 17 winner, appeared clueless about the situation, confessing that he was unaware of the arrest. He explained that he had been disconnected from recent events because his phone was switched off. Hours after his own arrest, Faruqui was spotted outside a shoot location, adding a layer of confusion to the unfolding events.

