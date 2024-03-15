NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Murder Suspect Livestreams From UP Jail, Claims To Be "Enjoying In Heaven", Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Watch VIRAL VIDEO: A video has emerged showing a murder suspect hosting a live session on a social media platform, where he boldly claims to be "enjoying" his life in "heaven." This shocking revelation has prompted the police to launch an investigation into the matter. The accused is presently incarcerated at Bareilly Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh. According to news agency PTI, police have vowed to take appropriate action against anyone found responsible upon completion of the investigation

