trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707678
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Outrage as Puppy Allegedly Forced to Drink Whiskey in Rajasthan - Police Launch Investigation, Netizens Express Shock

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us
In a troubling video circulating on social media, a puppy is forced to drink whiskey by individuals in Rajasthan, including the accused "Sheru Borda." Shared widely, the footage has sparked outrage from netizens and animal rights activists. Despite the seemingly cozy winter setting with a bonfire, the act is condemned for its cruelty and potential harm to the puppy's health. Authorities are urged to take action swiftly.

All Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Play Icon0:54
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Temperature falls below zero in Himachal Pradesh
Play Icon1:17
Temperature falls below zero in Himachal Pradesh
Know TOP 50 News Of the Day
Play Icon6:26
Know TOP 50 News Of the Day
White House witnesses major security lapse
Play Icon1:31
White House witnesses major security lapse
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with tailor who prepared Ramlala's dress
Play Icon11:44
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with tailor who prepared Ramlala's dress

Trending Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
play icon0:54
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Temperature falls below zero in Himachal Pradesh
play icon1:17
Temperature falls below zero in Himachal Pradesh
Know TOP 50 News Of the Day
play icon6:26
Know TOP 50 News Of the Day
White House witnesses major security lapse
play icon1:31
White House witnesses major security lapse
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with tailor who prepared Ramlala's dress
play icon11:44
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Conversation with tailor who prepared Ramlala's dress