Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Public Confrontation After Mobile Phone Snatching Incident In Crowded Market

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter is making waves online, showing a street fight erupting after a phone snatching incident in a crowded market. The footage captures the heated confrontation between the accused and the crowd, raising concerns about safety in public spaces. The video prompts discussions about the need for community vigilance and quick responses to such incidents

All Videos

Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Sibgatullah Ansari Speaks On Treatment Concerns
Play Icon01:11
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Sibgatullah Ansari Speaks On Treatment Concerns
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
Play Icon03:22
 PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
Taxi Accident On Jammu-Srinagar Highway: 10 Dead In Gorge Plunge
Play Icon01:23
Taxi Accident On Jammu-Srinagar Highway: 10 Dead In Gorge Plunge
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Ambulance Driver Discusses Transporting Body in Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon00:53
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Ambulance Driver Discusses Transporting Body in Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss Technology And AI In India
Play Icon04:45
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss Technology And AI In India

Trending Videos

Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Sibgatullah Ansari Speaks On Treatment Concerns
play icon1:11
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Sibgatullah Ansari Speaks On Treatment Concerns
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
play icon3:22
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
Taxi Accident On Jammu-Srinagar Highway: 10 Dead In Gorge Plunge
play icon1:23
Taxi Accident On Jammu-Srinagar Highway: 10 Dead In Gorge Plunge
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Ambulance Driver Discusses Transporting Body in Uttar Pradesh
play icon0:53
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Ambulance Driver Discusses Transporting Body in Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss Technology And AI In India
play icon4:45
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss Technology And AI In India