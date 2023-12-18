trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700117
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Punjabi Man Buys Fruit Stock from Elder Woman - Watch Touching Video

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us
In a touching video, a Punjabi man exhibits a heartwarming gesture by purchasing fruit stock from an elder woman. The act of kindness unfolds in a heartening display of community support.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Daddy's Girl Learns to Ride a Scooter - Watch the Adorable Adventure Unfold
Play Icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO : Daddy's Girl Learns to Ride a Scooter - Watch the Adorable Adventure Unfold
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan- Sources
Play Icon2:26
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan- Sources
UP News: Horrific road accident near Jalaun
Play Icon0:43
UP News: Horrific road accident near Jalaun
INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
Play Icon3:33
INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall
Play Icon0:37
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Daddy's Girl Learns to Ride a Scooter - Watch the Adorable Adventure Unfold
play icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO : Daddy's Girl Learns to Ride a Scooter - Watch the Adorable Adventure Unfold
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan- Sources
play icon2:26
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan- Sources
UP News: Horrific road accident near Jalaun
play icon0:43
UP News: Horrific road accident near Jalaun
INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
play icon3:33
INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall
play icon0:37
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall