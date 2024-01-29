trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715300
VIRAL VIDEO : Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Allegedly Thrashes Employee with Shoes Sparks Internet

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
In a disturbing video, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, dressed in a dark kurta, is seen repeatedly hitting a man with shoes. In a subsequent video, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarified the viral incident, stating that the individual, who is his student, made a mistake and was subsequently punished. The singer mentioned that the student later apologized. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

