Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calms Crowd Amid Booing Of Hardik Pandya

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
A video capturing Rohit Sharma's attempt to ease tensions among the crowd as they booed Hardik Pandya during the MI vs. RR match has gained significant traction on social media. The incident sheds light on sportsmanship and unity within the cricketing community. Watch the video, uploaded by @MumbaiIndiansTN on Twitter, to witness the unfolding of this moment during yesterday's match.

