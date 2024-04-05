Advertisement
Viral Video: Shocking KFC LED Menus Leave Internet In Disbelief

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Witness the viral video shared by user @Nikhilgupta1104 On Twitter, capturing the shocking revelation of KFC's LED menus that has left the internet in disbelief. Users express astonishment and feelings of betrayal as the video circulates online.

Bengal Governor asks removal of Education Minister
Play Icon00:58
Bengal Governor asks removal of Education Minister
Harish Rawat makes huge remark on BJP
Play Icon01:41
Harish Rawat makes huge remark on BJP
Viral Video: Clash Between E-Rickshaw Drivers and Smart City Bus In Kashmir - Watch
Play Icon00:32
Viral Video: Clash Between E-Rickshaw Drivers and Smart City Bus In Kashmir - Watch
Munawar Faruqui's Special Entry Amidst Fans' Love - Watch
Play Icon00:26
Munawar Faruqui's Special Entry Amidst Fans' Love - Watch
Viral Video: Aggressive Neighbor Fight Over Parking Leads To Property Damage And Assault On Old Man
Play Icon00:33
Viral Video: Aggressive Neighbor Fight Over Parking Leads To Property Damage And Assault On Old Man

