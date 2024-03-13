NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Singaporean Artist's Food-Inspired Mural Wows Tamil Nadu, Earns Online Praise

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Discover the charm of Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong's 4-storey mural in Ukkadam, Tamil Nadu, titled "Come, let's eat." Celebrating local food culture, the mural's scenes include people enjoying delicacies on banana leaves and crafting dosas and filter coffee. Watch the viral video on Yip Yew Chong's Instagram reel to see the mural's creation process during the nine days in February 2024, offering a unique insight into the artist's inspiration and the captivating narrative behind the artwork.

All Videos

Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
Play Icon02:51
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
Play Icon01:54
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
Play Icon01:19
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti
Play Icon01:20
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti
SBI files affidavit in Supreme Court on electoral donations case
Play Icon07:10
SBI files affidavit in Supreme Court on electoral donations case

Trending Videos

Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
play icon2:51
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
play icon1:54
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
play icon1:19
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti
play icon1:20
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti
SBI files affidavit in Supreme Court on electoral donations case
play icon7:10
SBI files affidavit in Supreme Court on electoral donations case