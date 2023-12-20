trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701074
VIRAL VIDEO : Stray Dog's Joyride: Scooter Adventure in Goa

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Join the fun as a stray dog from Anjuna hops onto a scooter, capturing hearts with its joyful expressions. The carefree traveler embraces the wind and curiously gazes into the lens, turning a simple ride into an adorable adventure.

