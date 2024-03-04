trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727290
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Sugar-Overloaded Parfait Takes Internet By Storm

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Follow Us
In this trending Viral Video, a culinary wizard crafts a decadent delight. Whipped cream, chocolate chips, and a chocolate shake fill a glass, while chocolate waffles and mini pancakes create a tower of sweetness.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi's Dwarka Family Court Massive Fight, Sparks Heated Online Debate
Play Icon00:28
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi's Dwarka Family Court Massive Fight, Sparks Heated Online Debate
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes GST: Claims Rich Benefit, While Poor Bear The Burden
Play Icon01:16
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes GST: Claims Rich Benefit, While Poor Bear The Burden
Delhi Budget 2024 Updates: Kejriwal govt to give ₹1000 monthly to every woman...',says Atishi
Play Icon10:33
Delhi Budget 2024 Updates: Kejriwal govt to give ₹1000 monthly to every woman...',says Atishi
Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Result: BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu wins Senior Deputy Mayor Election
Play Icon00:39
Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Result: BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu wins Senior Deputy Mayor Election
Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18
Play Icon00:30
Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi's Dwarka Family Court Massive Fight, Sparks Heated Online Debate
play icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi's Dwarka Family Court Massive Fight, Sparks Heated Online Debate
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes GST: Claims Rich Benefit, While Poor Bear The Burden
play icon1:16
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes GST: Claims Rich Benefit, While Poor Bear The Burden
Delhi Budget 2024 Updates: Kejriwal govt to give ₹1000 monthly to every woman...',says Atishi
play icon10:33
Delhi Budget 2024 Updates: Kejriwal govt to give ₹1000 monthly to every woman...',says Atishi
Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Result: BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu wins Senior Deputy Mayor Election
play icon0:39
Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Result: BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu wins Senior Deputy Mayor Election
Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18
play icon0:30
Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18