VIRAL VIDEO : Throwback Thrills: 2008 Video Resurfaces as US Stuntman Takes Daredevil Leap Out of Plane Without Parachute

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
A heart-stopping video from 2008 is making waves once again as it resurfaces on social media. The footage captures a daring stuntman from the United States taking a jaw-dropping leap out of a plane, and what sets this stunt apart? He does it without a parachute. The video, now gone viral, reignites the awe and amazement surrounding this fearless act. Tune in for a thrilling blast from the past as viewers marvel at the audacity of this extraordinary sky-high feat.

