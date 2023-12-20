trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701000
VIRAL VIDEO : Ticketless Passengers in 1st AC Coach: Railways Responds

Dec 20, 2023
Passenger Swati Raj was not happy when she traveled in the Mahananda Express's fancy first-class AC coach. She paid more for a comfy seat, but the train corridor was filled with people who didn't have tickets. Swati shared a video on social media to show what happened, and it caused a lot of problems for everyone who paid extra for a better journey.

