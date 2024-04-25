Advertisement
Viral Video: Two Women Clash Over Seat In RTC Bus, Husband Slaps, Netizens React

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Watch this trending video that @Gharkekalesh posted on Twitter! It shows a dramatic scene of two women fighting for a seat on an RTC bus, which evolves in an altercation. When their husbands become involved, the issue becomes more serious, and one of them even slaps the other. Netizens' reactions to the video have been overwhelmingly positive, stressing the need of peacefully solving disputes in public areas.

