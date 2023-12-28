trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703614
VIRAL VIDEO : Uttarakhand Court in Panic as Wild Elephant Makes Surprise Entrance

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Chaos unfolded at the district and sessions court in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, when a wild elephant forcefully rammed down the gate and wandered into the premises on Wednesday. The surprising incident, which occurred in Haridwar's Roshanabad area, led to a commotion as court officials and visitors grappled with the unexpected intrusion.

