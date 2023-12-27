trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703213
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Violent Confrontation Erupts in Dwarka Over ₹10 Bus Ticket Demand

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us
A shocking incident unfolded in Dwarka as a video capturing a violent altercation over a ₹10 bus ticket surfaced on social media, quickly going viral. In this incident, a passenger physically assaulted a bus conductor after a dispute arose over the fare. The altercation took place at the Arjun Park Bus Stand in the Najafgarh area. Following the confrontation, the conductor reported the incident to the police using the emergency number 112. The assailant, after issuing threats, fled the scene. Authorities are now investigating the incident, heightening security measures in response to the escalating situation.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Anushka Sharma's Throwback Audition Video Goes Viral from Her Modelling Days
Play Icon0:48
VIRAL VIDEO : Anushka Sharma's Throwback Audition Video Goes Viral from Her Modelling Days
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on consecration of Ram Temple
Play Icon3:26
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on consecration of Ram Temple
Rahul Gandhi to carry out Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai
Play Icon3:21
Rahul Gandhi to carry out Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon9:2
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility
Play Icon1:38
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Anushka Sharma's Throwback Audition Video Goes Viral from Her Modelling Days
play icon0:48
VIRAL VIDEO : Anushka Sharma's Throwback Audition Video Goes Viral from Her Modelling Days
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on consecration of Ram Temple
play icon3:26
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on consecration of Ram Temple
Rahul Gandhi to carry out Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai
play icon3:21
Rahul Gandhi to carry out Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon9:2
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility
play icon1:38
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility