Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Woman Caught Stealing Eggs In Mumbai Market, Denies CCTV Evidence

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Check out this viral video that's got everyone talking, It shows a woman getting caught red-handed stealing eggs in a bustling Mumbai market. But here's the twist: even with the CCTV footage clearly showing her, she still denies it,It's a real-life drama that'll make you wonder what goes on in people's minds.

All Videos

Viral Video: Young Man Adopts Small Crocodile Caught In Fishing Hook
Play Icon00:36
Viral Video: Young Man Adopts Small Crocodile Caught In Fishing Hook
Flights diverted in several cities of Iran after Israeli attack
Play Icon01:50
Flights diverted in several cities of Iran after Israeli attack
Viral Video: Indigo Airlines' Poha Meals Overloaded With Sodium Sparks Online Debate
Play Icon01:03
Viral Video: Indigo Airlines' Poha Meals Overloaded With Sodium Sparks Online Debate
Viral Video: Indian Entrepreneur's Dubai Flood Remote Work Vlog Grooves On Tyla's Water
Play Icon00:12
Viral Video: Indian Entrepreneur's Dubai Flood Remote Work Vlog Grooves On Tyla's Water
Viral Video: Woman's Dance on Lamborghini Roof Shatters Windshield, Goes Viral
Play Icon00:18
Viral Video: Woman's Dance on Lamborghini Roof Shatters Windshield, Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Young Man Adopts Small Crocodile Caught In Fishing Hook
play icon0:36
Viral Video: Young Man Adopts Small Crocodile Caught In Fishing Hook
Flights diverted in several cities of Iran after Israeli attack
play icon1:50
Flights diverted in several cities of Iran after Israeli attack
Viral Video: Indigo Airlines' Poha Meals Overloaded With Sodium Sparks Online Debate
play icon1:3
Viral Video: Indigo Airlines' Poha Meals Overloaded With Sodium Sparks Online Debate
Viral Video: Indian Entrepreneur's Dubai Flood Remote Work Vlog Grooves On Tyla's Water
play icon0:12
Viral Video: Indian Entrepreneur's Dubai Flood Remote Work Vlog Grooves On Tyla's Water
Viral Video: Woman's Dance on Lamborghini Roof Shatters Windshield, Goes Viral
play icon0:18
Viral Video: Woman's Dance on Lamborghini Roof Shatters Windshield, Goes Viral