Virat Kohli completes 14 years in International Cricket

Former India Captain Virat Kohli completes 14 years in international cricket as he made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008. Little did he know at the time that he would go on to redefine modern cricket, and etch his name in the folklore of Indian cricket history.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 01:01 AM IST

