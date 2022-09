Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo, HIGHEST earning sportspersons on Instagram

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

According to reports, Virat Kohli has 200 million followers on Instagram, charges around Rs 8.9 cr per Instagram post. Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo charges around Rs 19 crore per post and has 442 million followers. Argentina superstar Lionel Messi charges Rs 14 crore per Instagram post and has 327 million followers. The brazillin footballer Neymar Jr charges about Rs 7.7 crore per Instagram post and has 174 million followers. NBA star LeBron James charges around Rs 5.36 crore per Instagram post and has 121 million followers