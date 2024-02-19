trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722824
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Visit From 21 Countries: World Bank Delegation Explores Gujarat's Teaching Methods At Vidya Samiksha Kendra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Education ministers and delegations from 21 countries visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, representing the World Bank. The purpose was to learn about Gujarat's innovative teaching methods.

All Videos

Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal
Play Icon30:06
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Says SP-Congress Seat Sharing Talks Are On, Update Soon
Play Icon00:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Says SP-Congress Seat Sharing Talks Are On, Update Soon
Watch Exclusive visuals from Kalki Dham Temple as PM Modi lays foundation stone
Play Icon13:32
Watch Exclusive visuals from Kalki Dham Temple as PM Modi lays foundation stone
CM Yogi addresses Sambhal after PM Modi Laid foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple
Play Icon08:42
CM Yogi addresses Sambhal after PM Modi Laid foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple
Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions On Representation: Calls For Inclusivity In High Courts And Bureaucracy
Play Icon01:10
Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions On Representation: Calls For Inclusivity In High Courts And Bureaucracy

Trending Videos

Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal
play icon30:6
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Says SP-Congress Seat Sharing Talks Are On, Update Soon
play icon0:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Says SP-Congress Seat Sharing Talks Are On, Update Soon
Watch Exclusive visuals from Kalki Dham Temple as PM Modi lays foundation stone
play icon13:32
Watch Exclusive visuals from Kalki Dham Temple as PM Modi lays foundation stone
CM Yogi addresses Sambhal after PM Modi Laid foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple
play icon8:42
CM Yogi addresses Sambhal after PM Modi Laid foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple
Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions On Representation: Calls For Inclusivity In High Courts And Bureaucracy
play icon1:10
Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions On Representation: Calls For Inclusivity In High Courts And Bureaucracy