NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vladimir Putin Has "Blurred Vision And Numb Tongue," Worries the Medical Staff About His Health

|Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Vladimir Putin Has "Blurred Vision And Numb Tongue," Worries the Medical Staff About His Health Ever since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin's health has always been a topic of discussion. Now, a new report says that his health has worsened, with the Russian President suffering ''severe pain in his head, blurred vision, and numbness of the tongue,'' causing doctors to panic. The new development comes at a time when there are various rumours surrounding the Russian President's deteriorating health condition

All Videos

Deshhit: Civil war in Pakistan?
22:24
Deshhit: Civil war in Pakistan?
Watch Video: MS Dhoni's helicopter shot on last ball
9:58
Watch Video: MS Dhoni's helicopter shot on last ball
DNA: When Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space in 1961
1:59
DNA: When Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space in 1961
DNA: Mission 2024 for Political Parties!
11:45
DNA: Mission 2024 for Political Parties!
DNA: Russia's volcano kept spewing lava for 6 hours
1:35
DNA: Russia's volcano kept spewing lava for 6 hours

Trending Videos

22:24
Deshhit: Civil war in Pakistan?
9:58
Watch Video: MS Dhoni's helicopter shot on last ball
1:59
DNA: When Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space in 1961
11:45
DNA: Mission 2024 for Political Parties!
1:35
DNA: Russia's volcano kept spewing lava for 6 hours