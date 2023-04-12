videoDetails

Vladimir Putin Has "Blurred Vision And Numb Tongue," Worries the Medical Staff About His Health

| Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Vladimir Putin Has "Blurred Vision And Numb Tongue," Worries the Medical Staff About His Health Ever since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin's health has always been a topic of discussion. Now, a new report says that his health has worsened, with the Russian President suffering ''severe pain in his head, blurred vision, and numbness of the tongue,'' causing doctors to panic. The new development comes at a time when there are various rumours surrounding the Russian President's deteriorating health condition