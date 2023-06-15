NewsVideos
Volvo C40 Recharge EV unveiled with 530 km range: Launch in August | Volvo | Electric Vehicle | C40

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Volvo Car India has unveiled the C40 Recharge, which will be its second electric car offering after XC40 Recharge. While the bookings of this all-electric crossover will commence in August, deliveries are slated to begin in September.

