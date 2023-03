videoDetails

VP Dhankhar releases memoir of Shri PS Ramamohan Rao

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar released the memoir of Shri PS Ramamohan Rao in Delhi on March 19. The memoir was released at the Parliament House by VP Dhankhar. Former VP M Venkaiah Naidu also marked his presence at the event. Both the leaders also addressed the gathering during the event.