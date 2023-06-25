NewsVideos
Wagner Group Chief Moves To Belarus Under The Deal To End The Crisis | Zee News English

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
One of the largest threats to President Vladimir Putin's decades-long rule was put to an end when Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his mercenaries to stop their march on Moscow in order to avoid "shedding Russian blood" and decided to live in exile in Belarus.

