Wait, What! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal were married for 2.5 Years? Deets here
Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal‘s wedding pictures are out and their fans are going gaga over their royal pictures. The bride looked ethereal in ivory-colored Sharara and statement jewellery, while the groom donned a matching sherwani. The couple wore Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for their D-day. Amid several media reports, a spokesperson for the couple has clarified that the duo has already been ‘legally married for 2.5 years.