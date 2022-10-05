Wait, What! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal were married for 2.5 Years? Deets here

| Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal‘s wedding pictures are out and their fans are going gaga over their royal pictures. The bride looked ethereal in ivory-colored Sharara and statement jewellery, while the groom donned a matching sherwani. The couple wore Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for their D-day. Amid several media reports, a spokesperson for the couple has clarified that the duo has already been ‘legally married for 2.5 years.