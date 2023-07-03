trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630096
“Want to ask PM Modi, how many corrupt people have decreased…”, Pawan Khera after Ajit Pawar becomes Maha Dy CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
A day after Ajit Pawar and some other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government, Congress Leader Pawan Khera on June 03 said that he wanted to ask PM Modi that how many corrupt people have decreased now.
