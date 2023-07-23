trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639495
"Want To Meet Sexual Abuse Survivors And See If They Have Got Legal Aid" DCW Chief As She Reaches Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal on July 23 reached Imphal Airport. She said that she visited Manipur to meet the sexual abuse survivors and see if they got legal aid.
