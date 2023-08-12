trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648049
“Was I suspended because…” Raghav Chadha after being debarred from Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
After being suspended from Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Raghav Chadha questioned BJP and asked, “Why was I suspended? What was my crime? Was I suspended because I asked questions from the leaders of the largest party that is the BJP?” Furthermore, he added, “My crime was that I put forth my point on the Delhi Services bill and asked for justice from BJP.” Raghav Chadha informed that in a single week, he received two notices from the Committee of Privileges.

