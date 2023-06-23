NewsVideos
Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On The New Chapter Of U.S.-India Relations

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
President Joe Biden hailed a new era in the U.S.-India relationship, after rolling out the White House red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22. Watch the full story...

