WATCH: 21 people dead after a boat capsized in Kerala

|Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
At least 21 people dead after a tourist boat capsized in Kerala's Malappuram district. NDRF on the spot; search still underway for other victims. Watch the full video...
