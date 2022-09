Watch: Allahabad University students dig pit, threaten to bury themselves over fee hike

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

Allahabad University students threatened to take " BHU Samadhi" by burying themselves in a pit. The students have been protesting over the issue of fee hikes for several days now. Some of them jumped into the five-foot pit and policemen had to pull them out, the police said.