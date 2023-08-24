trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652974
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch As Pragyan Rover Takes First Walk On The Moon

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
India took a "walk on the Moon" with the successful deployment of the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface today, hours after the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander aced its soft landing on the satellite's south pole.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3: The world was surprised to see what happened as soon as the side panel of Vikram Lander opened! , ISRO Moon Mission
play icon7:58
Chandrayaan-3: The world was surprised to see what happened as soon as the side panel of Vikram Lander opened! , ISRO Moon Mission
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
play icon0:45
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!
play icon5:16
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
play icon6:31
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3: The world was surprised to see what happened as soon as the side panel of Vikram Lander opened! , ISRO Moon Mission
play icon7:58
Chandrayaan-3: The world was surprised to see what happened as soon as the side panel of Vikram Lander opened! , ISRO Moon Mission
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
play icon0:45
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!
play icon5:16
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
play icon6:31
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!