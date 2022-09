Watch: Bone-chilling video! Doctor chains dog to the car and drags it on a busy road

A doctor once chained a dog to his car and dragged it along a busy road in a horrifying act of animal cruelty. The district of Jodhpur in Rajasthan is where the tragedy happened.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

A doctor once chained a dog to his car and dragged it along a busy road in a horrifying act of animal cruelty. The district of Jodhpur in Rajasthan is where the tragedy happened.