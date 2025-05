videoDetails

Watch DNA test of the anti-India thinking of 'Miss England'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 25, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

You should watch today's DNA because today we are going to do a DNA test of the anti-India thinking of 'Miss England'. Actually, an 'international model' has entered the anti-India 'frustration club'. This model... is Miss England... but her job is to spread anti-India narratives.